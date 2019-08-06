LAKE PLACID — The Highway Park Businessmen are giving back to the community through one of their favorite events, the annual School Supply Give Away and Fun Day. The long standing tradition is in its 17th year and will continue from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park/Star Center at 13639 Josephine Ave.
“This isn’t just for Highway Park kids, it’s for anybody,” Vice President Frank Branch said. “We will have entertainment for the kids and lots of fun.”
Besides the supplies and backpacks, A.J. Spencer is a barber who will be giving free haircuts to kids from kindergarten to seniors in high school. Some clothing and shoes will be available also. Branch said they usually see about 150 kids.
Volunteers will be cooking hot dogs and burgers and providing drinks. From organizing, stuffing school supplies into backpacks and music, everyone involved volunteers their time.
The school supplies and backpacks were donated by members of the community and bought by the men of the organization.
“There’s a lot of needy people in the community,” Branch said. “I have been fortunate. I went to college and I own my own business. It is time to give back.”
Branch said the supplies can get very expensive, especially if a single mother or parents are struggling already. He estimated a $50-70 per child if all the items were bought on the school supply list.
“That really adds up when there’s four or five kids in the house,” he said. “It can have a real psychological effect on the the kids, you have to have the proper tools for the classroom. If a kid is embarrassed because he doesn’t have the proper items for school, he might not want to go to school.”
