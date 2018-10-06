SEBRING — Two School Board of Highlands County Transportation Department employees passed away within a two-day period due to illness.
The agenda for Tuesday’s School Board meeting notes the deaths of bus driver Gary Moore and bus attendant Carrey Walton Jr.
Moore, 63, passed away Sept. 17 and Walton, 41, passed away Sept. 19.
Transportation Director David Solomon said Walton was a bus attendant and Moore was previously a mechanic who became a substitute bus driver. Both of them were ill.
They passed away around the same time, he said.
“What do you do with those types of things?; you kind of take them as they come,” Solomon said with a soft voice. “It is like you take one step forward and two back.”
Highlands News-Sun asked about the medical physical requirements for bus operators.
It is required by law, by the Florida Department of Transportation, that drivers take a physical exam every two years, Solomon said. That was changed about two years ago from an annual physical requirement. He believed it changed to every other year to save money.
A commercial license physical checks the vital signs, including blood pressure, and checks the medications that are being taken, he said.
If a bus operator is taking a medication that may impair them in any way, they have to get permission from their doctor to say that they can drive, Solomon said.
“If someone gets sick or hurt and they take off from work because of that, they have to give us a [medical] clearance that they have no restrictions,” he said. “From their doctor they have to get a ‘no physical restrictions’ before we can let them get back in the saddle and drive again.
“We have got to protect those kids; We do everything we can to do that.”
According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, a Department of Transportation physical exam is valid for up to 24 months. The medical examiner may also issue a medical examiner’s certificate for less than 24 months when it is desirable to monitor a condition, such as high blood pressure.
