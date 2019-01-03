SEBRING — A school zone safety study ranks Florida with an F grade near the bottom in the nation, but Highlands County ranked 11th best within the Sunshine State with a B-minus grade.
The school zone driving report from Zendrive, a smartphone app, was based on the monitored driving data, compiled in April 2018, concerning phone use while driving, speeding, rapid acceleration and hard braking.
Twenty of Florida’s 67 school districts received F grades, while three received an A.
Florida ranked second worst in the national behind California. There were nine states with F grades in the nation. Ranked in order, they are California, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arizona, Michigan, Oklahoma and Indiana; within the top 10, the District of Columbia also received an F grade and was ranked the fourth most dangerous after Illinois.
According to Zendrive, the grades measure the relative safety of the roads around a school. The more unsafe driving events per trip (like hard braking, phone fiddling, etc), the lower a grade the school zone will get.
Hill-Gustat Middle School and Lake Country Elementary School were ranked first and second in Highlands County, respectively, as the schools with the lowest amount of unsafe driving incidents/habits in the study, according to Zendrive.
Two private schools that are located on less traveled roads were deemed to have the most incidents of unsafe driving in Highlands County, giving the school zones an F grade.
The school zone at Parkview Pre-K & Prep Academy, Avon Park, was noted for a relatively high number of incidents of hard braking while the school zone at American Heritage Private School, Lake Placid, was noted for its high driver cell phone use.
Highlands County, with its B minus grade, clearly led the Heartland districts in the study that showed the following grades: Polk and Hendry (D minus), Hardee (D), DeSoto (C) and Okeechobee and Glades (D plus).
The districts with F grades for school zones were in the most populous areas including south Florida from Martin County through Miami-Dade County; east-central Florida — Orange, Osceola, Brevard and Indian River counties; southwest Florida — Lee, Collier and Sarasota counties; and Hillsborough and Pinellas counties on the west coast.
The Florida Department of Transportation offers the following recommendations for motorists: be alert for school speed zones and obey the posted speed limits; keep an eye out for children walking in the street, especially where there are no sidewalks; when driving in neighborhoods or school zones, watch for young people who may be in a hurry to get to school and may not be thinking about getting there safely.
The 10 safest states, according to the Zendrive study, ranked in order, are Wyoming, Hawaii, Vermont, Montana, Maine, New Hampshire, South Dakota, West Virginia, North Dakota and Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.