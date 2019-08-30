SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County has been preparing for Hurricane Dorian including approving a resolution Thursday afternoon proclaiming a state of local emergency.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said a department head meeting was held Thursday morning for storm pre-planning.
“We certainly learned a lot from Hurricane Irma so we have everything in place if we need to move forward with that,” she said. “The emergency calling trees have been updated so we are ready for whatever comes our way, praying that we will not see too many ramifications from the storm.”
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said before teachers and staff leave on Friday loose items on the campuses will be moved or secured and areas that are prone to leak will be prepped with towels or buckets in place.
The deck furniture at the swimming pools are being placed in the shallow end of the pool. Nets and life preservers are being brought inside, he said. Inside the computers will be covered.
The district will likely test its radios today that are not used on a daily basis, but have a “longer reach,” Lethbridge said. More will be known about the storm’s path and the local preparations after the 10 a.m. Emergency Operations Center meeting.
If needed, Lake Placid High School is a primary shelter and the schools that are secondary shelters, if needed, are Avon, Fred Wild and Woodlawn elementary schools and Sebring High School.
A school being used as a shelter could be a factor on whether or not classes are cancelled.
Storm-related announcements will be posted on the district’s Facebook page and there would likely be a call-out to everyone, Lethbridge said.
In preparation for the impending storm, South Florida State College was testing its emergency notification system Thursday and also topping off all fuel for its machinery, vehicles and generators.
As more accurate information becomes available, precautions will be taken to protect students, staff, faculty and facilities for all of the SFSC campus locations, according to Melissa A. Kuehnle, director, institutional communications.
Everyone at SFSC has been reminded to check the college’s website, Daily Connection site, Facebook, and Instagram for SFSC updates and hurricane-related information.
The Highlands News-Sun will provide updated information as it becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.