SEBRING — Sun ‘n Lake and Woodlawn elementary schools were recognized recently at a meeting of the School Board of Highlands County for achieving Gold Level status as Positive Behavioral Interventions & Supports (PBIS) Model Schools.
Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School Assistant Principal Cheryl Vermilye said Gold Level schools exemplify a high level of program fidelity and student behavioral success.
“At Sun ‘n Lake, students and staff are expected to follow the BUZZY motto: Be proactive, Use synergy, Zero in on your goals, Zone for success and You’re ready to lead!” she said.
These school-wide expectations along with problem solving proved to be successful with 95 percent of students at Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School receiving one or less referrals during the 2017-2018 school year.
The PBIS team leaders at Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School are guidance/resource teacher Christina Chavis and Dean of Students Willie English.
“We are very thankful for this honor,” Vermilye said.
Woodlawn Elementary School Principal Jon Spencer said PBIS is Woodlawn’s school-wide system of behavior supports that is in place for its students.
“Our behavior system is based on our SOAR Expectations which are: Stay safe, Own your actions, Actively learn, and Respect everyone,” he said. “The program helps us have a system of support ready for each of our students, however it is our incredible teachers that implement it and believe in building relationships first that make the magic happen. Without them, it would be just another program.”
PBIS is funded by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs and the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education.
PBIS is designed to improve social, emotional and academic outcomes for all students, including students with disabilities and students from underrepresented groups.
