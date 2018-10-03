SEBRING — It’s recognition time at the campuses of the School Board of Highlands County as principals, assistant principals and Superintendent Brenda Longshore salute the Teacher of the Year and School Related Employee of the Year at each school and the district office.
While it seems a bit early in the school year to be recognizing employees, school district’s have to stay ahead of the curve a bit for the long selection process for the National Teacher of the Year recognition, which progresses from the school level, to district, regional, state and finally the national level.
The teachers who have been selected Teacher of the Year at their school recently are at the first step in the selection process for the National Teacher of the Year 2019.
All the school level honorees have yet to be announced, but there are some familiar faces and dedicated employees who have already received the exciting word that they will be among the honorees at the Summit Awards, the School Board of Highlands County’s annual event recognizing its top teachers and support personnel.
The Summit Awards previously were held in April, but have been moved up the past couple of years to an earlier date and are set this year for Thursday, Dec. 6 at Avon Park High School.
At Sebring High School, the School Related Employee of the Year is Penny Decker and the Teacher of the Year is Bo See.
For Cracker Trail Elementary, the Teacher of the Year is Cari Byrd and the School Related Employee of the Year is Julio Rodriguez.
Woodlawn Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year is Brittani Loury and Rebecca Taylor is the School Related Employee of the Year.
Lake Country Elementary School has recognized Merideth Lipscomb as its Teacher of the Year and Alicia Yeager as its School Related Employee of the Year.
