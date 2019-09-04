SEBRING — After a weekend, the Labor Day holiday and a two-day closure due to Hurricane Dorian, it’s back to school on Thursday for School Board of Highlands County students.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said Tuesday with Lake Placid High School being used as a shelter, the schools would remain closed on Wednesday.
Administrators will be coming in today (Wednesday) to the district office for a previously scheduled principals meeting, she said, and students will be back in school on Thursday.
Longshore said she is very thankful the storm had little effect in Highlands County, but she was praying for the Bahamas and all that they are enduring.
“It was a good practice for us to make sure everything was all prepared for and planned for,” she said. “I have been following the weather just like everybody else and waiting to see some movement. It has certainly been a slow storm.”
The district’s announcement on the reopening of schools stated, “The impact of Hurricane Dorian to our region could have been devastating had it made a direct hit on Florida. While we are thankful that the path took it away from us, our hearts go out to the Bahamas and those left in the wake of this historic hurricane.
“Highlands County schools will resume normal operations on Thursday, September 5th.”
South Florida State College announced all campus locations will resume classes and all activities on Thursday.
The Sebring Regional Airport will also reopen Thursday.
All government offices in the three municipalities and Highlands County will reopen today. County garbage collection will be delayed by one day through the week. Sebring garbage collection will continue its regular schedule this week.
More than 40 of Florida’s 67 school districts canceled classes for students on Tuesday with some also closing on Thursday or even longer.
Duval County Public Schools announced that because of the impact of the storm, and because many schools serve as shelters, its schools would remain closed through Thursday, but its 12-month employees and other essential personnel (IT, maintenance and school police) were notified to report to work on Thursday to assist in recovery.
Also Nassau County Public Schools were planning to reopen on Friday.
