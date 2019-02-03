SEBRING — Schools offer support, counseling and whatever is needed for the families and children affected by the Sebring bank shooting.
Woodlawn Elementary Principal Jon Spencer said his school has one child whose mother was a victim of the shooting.
“For us it was a pretty sensitive topic,” he said. “Our student has not returned yet.
“We reached out to the family and talked to a few family members and the teachers were in contact with the family as well.”
A GoFundMe was created for the family and many teachers have shared that on their own personal social media sites, Spencer said. “We just let the family know we are ready, whether it be meals or whatever the support that was needed, that we are ready to do that.”
When the student returns to school, Spencer said Woodlawn is blessed to have counselors who can help.
Spencer said he and Assistant Principal Jerry Lee Wright talked to students about how they can be supportive when their classmate returns to school and help them get back to normal.
“Our students are going to be a big part of that and you can definitely tell they were feeling that as well,” he said. “It hasn’t been easy, but the district has been awesome with support from social workers, school counselors and mental health counselors.”
Memorial Elementary Principal Courtney Floyd said her school has four students who were impacted by the shooting.
“We have a really good relationship with the family, they have our cellphone numbers and they know we are here if they need us,” she said. “We have put some plans into place if the kids need a break or if they need someone to talk to.”
The students have returned to school, Floyd noted.
Anything the family needs, her school will be happy to provide it for them, she said.
A notice was sent home to all parents stating if they notice anything with their children or if they are struggling to notify the school so they can get whatever assistance they need.
SunTrust Foundation teamed up with the National Compassion Fund and founded the Sebring Strong Survivors Fund at: gofundme.com/sebring-strong-survivors-fund. It is a GoFundMe account where 100 percent of the donations given will be given to the families of the five victims of the SunTrust Bank shooting last week.
Three other GoFundMe accounts have been verified by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. They are:
• gofundme.com/ana-pinionwilliams-family-fund-suntrust-victim
• gofundme.com/themontague-family-sebring-suntrust-victims
• gofundme.com/for-the-family-sebring-suntrust-victims
Those not comfortable giving donations to the SunTrust families through GoFundMe, Advent Health (formerly Florida Hospital) has set up a fund and donated $5,000 with the goal of their employees donating at least that much as well, but members of the public can also make donations. No administrative fees or finance charges will be deducted.
If you would like to add your donation to the fund, to www.adventhealth.com/hospital/adventhealth-sebring/information-giving.
Checks can be mailed or hand delivered to the following address (the office is on the second floor of the hospital, at the top of the stairs near the main entrance):
AdventHealth Foundation
Attn: Christen Johnson
4200 Sun N Lake Blvd.
Sebring, FL 33872
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.