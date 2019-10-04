By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — Mark Schrader has decided not to accept the interim city manager position with the City of Avon Park, but indicated to City Council on Thursday evening that he might apply for the position on a permanent basis.
Mayor Garrett Anderson met with Schrader Wednesday afternoon at which time Schrader told Anderson he would not be accepting the position.
Schrader told council Thursday evening that it has been his experience that someone brought in on an interim basis is many times offered the position on a permanent basis. He said he did not want other qualified candidates to be discouraged from also applying for the position. However, he did indicate that he too might submit his resume for consideration.
As he did at Monday’s special meeting, Anderson planned to recommend the city’s code enforcement magistrate, Thomas Thanas.
Thanas, who has an extensive law background and an impressive record as a city manager of Joliet, Illinois, told Anderson he was no longer interested in serving in the interim basis.
Instead, the council agreed to have City Clerk Kim Gay serve as the interim city manager, and Danielle Phillips serve as the interim finance director until a city manager is hired.
At Monday’s special council meeting, the City Council selected Schrader to serve as interim city manager.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said Monday evening that she had asked Schrader if he would be willing to serve as the interim city manager if selected by the council and he said he wouldn’t mind doing that.
Schrader’s selection was by a 3-2 vote, with Anderson and Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard voting “no.”
Schrader, who retired in 2017 as the chief deputy with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, was one of the six applicants who interviewed for the city manager position in December 2018 when David Flowers was hired.
Flowers’ last day on the job was Monday when council voted to accept his resignation immediately, rather than the effective date he had given of Oct. 20.
