By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — After making City Manger David Flowers’ resignation effective immediately Monday night, the City Council selected Mark Schrader to serve as the interim city manager.
Schrader, who retired in 2017 as the chief deputy with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, was one of the six applicants who interviewed for the city manager position in December when David Flowers was hired.
But, Schrader’s selection was by one of the many 3-2 votes that evening, with Mayor Garrett Anderson and Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard voting “no.”
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said Monday evening that she asked Schrader if he would be willing to serve as the interim city manager if selected by the council and he said he wouldn’t mind doing that.
Barnard said since Schrader applied before, he may apply for the position again. Barnard said he would rather not have someone sit in as interim city manager and then apply for the job permanently.
Barnard suggested two of three city workers (Marnita English and Danielle Phillips), who had served previously in the interim capacity at the end of last year when then-city manager June Fisher resigned. He noted that Savitri Latchmansingh, who also served in the interim, was busy with her duties in the billing department.
He said that English and Phillips did a fantastic job before and they have full knowledge of how the city works. He said they would also have help from an experienced city clerk, and will not be applying for the job permanently.
Anderson said one of the issues of having an inside person is that they are already doing another job. “They did a great job under the circumstances, but I do not believe that is an ideal scenario by any means,” he said.
The city’s code enforcement magistrate, Thomas Thanas, has offered to take the interim position, Anderson said. He is an attorney, obviously, but was the city manager for five years of Joliet, Illinois, which has about 150,000 people. Anderson said Thanas has no aspirations of having the job full time.
“He could be a good leader for the two to four months that we may need him,” Anderson said. Barnard agreed.
Gray said she didn’t have a problem with Anderson’s suggestion. “I was just trying to find somebody that cared about our city and would be willing to step in and assist the city and I thought of Mark Schrader,” she said.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland agreed with Gray. She had no problem with someone stepping in as the interim city manager and then applying for the job.
Barnard made a motion, seconded by Anderson, to have Thanas serve as the interim city manager with an annual salary of $90,000, which was the pay rate of Flowers. The motion failed by a 3-2 vote with Barnard and Anderson voting “yes.”
Gray made a motion, seconded by Councilman Stanley Spurlock, to hire Schrader as the interim city manager at an annual pay level of $90,000. The motion passed by a 3-2 vote with Barnard and Anderson voting “no.”
A good pick to clean up the organizational mess left by the forever politician Flowers who wanted to make everyone happy with tax payer funds and pay raises. He should be careful with all of the Flowers unqualified loyalist, the cronyism, from those who work at City hall. The highly unqualified Leakers who would harm him.
