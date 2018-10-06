SEBRING — Gov. Rick Scott announced recently the reappointment of Tod Schwingel and the appointment of Deborah Wood to the Highlands County Housing Authority.
Tod Schwingel, 56, of Sebring, is the senior minister at Sebring Christian Church.
He is reappointed for a term beginning Sept. 27, 2018, and ending June 14, 2022.
Deborah Wood, 59, of Avon Park, is a resource teacher for the Highlands County School Board. She fills a vacant seat and is appointed for a term beginning Sept. 27, 2018 and ending June 14, 2021.
