PALM BEACH — A rare occurrence of red tide along Florida’s east coast was confirmed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s water sample tests Monday. The tests were spurred by complaints of itchy eyes, skin irritations and sore throats over the weekend. Beaches along Martin and Palm Beach counties were closed as red tide was suspected.
The samples were positive for low to medium concentrations of the Harmful Algal Blooms, or HABs called red tide. They are a naturally occurring algae that causes neurotoxins that kill fish and cause irritations to humans.
The financial impact to an affected region can be catastrophic. For instance, during the week of Aug. 22-28, a survey of Sarasota businesses showed that 46 percent of businesses were down 50 percent; 34 percent of those surveyed said their business was down between 25-50 percent and 15 percent of businesses were hit with a 10-15 percent loss, according to Visit Sarasota.
In August, Gov. Rick Scott issued a state of emergency for several counties on the west coast in order for those communities to get money to clean up, mitigate the effects and research red tide.
It would appear Scott wants to get out in front of the problems associated with red tide when it comes to the east coast. In a press release Monday, he promised aid for the east coast as well.
“With red tide now observed on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, we aren’t wasting any time combating this natural phenomenon,” Scott said. “We are absolutely committed to quickly deploying every available resource our Atlantic Coast communities may need to combat and mitigate red tide.
“While red tide is nothing new to Florida, we won’t spare any resources to combat the current impacts and make sure that all of our communities quickly recover.”
In a Thursday press release, Scott said $3 million will be available through Department of Environmental Protection grants for Broward, Martin, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties.
“So far, the state has provided more than $16 million to help minimize the impacts of harmful algal blooms and expand our research and understanding of red tide, including funding to help scientists test innovative solutions for this phenomenon,” Scott said. “We will continue to work with our local partners to ensure that their needs are fully met until this year’s red tide subsides.”
Lewis P. McKinley, a spokesman for Scott, said Wednesday that Scott’s Executive Order 18-221 does not include the east coast. If Scott declared an emergency for the affected east coast counties, they could be added into the Executive Order and eligible for additional resources.
“The grants were at the request of the counties,” McKinley said. “The DEP and FWC already have resources to deal with the red tide outside the emergency funding.”
