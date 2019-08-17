The firearm used by the shooter Connor Betts, 22, is projected on a screen during a news conference Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, about a fatal mass shooting along the 400 block of E. Fifth Street, in Dayton, Ohio. California has some of the toughest gun laws in the nation, including a ban on the type of high-capacity ammunition magazines used in the nation’s three most recent public shootings, which claimed nearly three dozen lives. How long those types of laws will stand is a growing concern among gun control advocates in California and elsewhere.