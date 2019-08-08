SEBRING — The Sebring Sears store in the Lakeshore Mall will be closing for good in October in the latest round of store closures announced by Sears Holdings. This latest round of closures includes 21 Sears and five Kmarts.
A statement from the retailer cited “a number of challenges returning our stores to sustainable levels of productivity,” including a generally weak retail environment, as reasons for the closures.
“We believe the right course for the company is to accelerate the expansion of our smaller store formats, which includes opening additional Home & Life stores and adding several hundred Sears Hometown stores after the Sears Hometown and Outlet transaction closes.
“We have made the difficult but necessary decision to close 26 large-format Sears and Kmart stores in late October,” according to Sears Holdings.
The Sears Auto Centers that these stores contain will close in late August. Liquidation sales at these stores are expected to begin around Aug. 15.
Lakeshore Mall General Manager Jenny Check said, “Obviously, we know that Sears has had issues; at this point, we just have to wait and see what can be done.
“We are actively trying to find new stores; we have someone interested in the Kmart store.”
Mark Gombita of Avon Park said Sears and Kmart stores have been closing all over.
He doesn’t go to the Lakeshore Mall often, but was stopping at Rack Room Shoes with his wife on Wednesday because she saw a pair of shoes she wanted while they were shopping in an outlet mall on their way to Vero Beach.
He noted a lot of seniors use the mall for walking.
The Kmart in Lakeshore Mall was the south-end anchor store until it closed Jan. 28, 2018.
Lakeshore Mall opened Feb. 5, 1992.
The Sears was constructed, as the north anchor store, later and opened in 1999.
Before the Sears at Lakeshore Mall, there was a Sears appliance/catalog store in Sebring Plaza, and prior to that, a smaller Sears appliance/catalog store in the Southgate Shopping Center in the area of the current Dollar Tree store.
The Sears announcement stated, as was promised, all eligible associates will be offered the same number of weeks of severance as offered to employees of Sears Holdings Corporation prior to that company’s Chapter 11 filing in October 2018.
The latest Sears Holdings list of store closures included one other Florida location — a Sears in Vero Beach.
Not surprising. Last time I was in there a year ago, there were more lazy employees standing around talking than there were customers. Sears has been flying on empty for so long. It's time to put the dog down.
