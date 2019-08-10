SEBRING — The operations of the Sebring Agero contact center will be transitioned Sept. 1 to the The Results Companies, a call center management company.
According to Agero, during the transition, it will be business as usual for its other centers, its clients and service providers.
From Agero’s Medford, Massachusetts headquarters, Public Relations Manager Kate Patty said transfer of the ownership of the Sebring facility is going to a third-party partner, the Results company, which is taking over management of the facility and the personnel as of Sept. 1.
“We have essentially partnered with them to provide our employees the opportunity for continued employment, but just through Results,” she said. Agero has been a partner with Results for about three years.
Agero’s services include roadside assistance, accident management, consumer affairs and digital dispatch solutions.
With headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, The Results Companies states that it is a business processing outsourcing services provider namely managing and operating high performing call centers and adding partners and implementing award-winning customer management solutions for over 20 years.
In a prepared statement, Agero CEO George Horvat said, “We have always considered our associates heroes, navigating and supporting drivers through potentially life-threatening situations every day. The hard work of our people has been a key factor in our continued strong performance, enabling us to help in more than 12 million events annually.
“Our Sebring associates have all been an integral part of this success for nearly two decades,” he said. “In the last few years alone, we have seen incredible operational improvements across Sebring and our other contact centers. We are incredibly thankful for the support this team — and the Sebring community — has provided to our business.
“But, as our business evolves, our contact center footprint needs to change as well,” Horvat said.
Transitioning the Sebring center and its employees to The Results Company, a valued partner supporting Agero work for over three years, offers associates the opportunity for continued employment with a trusted Florida business, he said. While this is a big change, it is an exciting one and the merging of Results’ diverse business with Sebring’s incredible capabilities and work ethic will undoubtedly set up all for future success.
“We are working closely with Sebring leadership and Results to make this transition as smooth as possible for all, including our employees, customers and extensive network of service providers,” Horvat said.
