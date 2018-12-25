SEBRING — The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s (BPVAHCS) Sebring Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Sebring will temporarily be closed due to a water main break.
Veterans impacted by the closure will be contacted by VA staff to reschedule their appointments as soon as possible. In the event of a medical and mental health emergency, veterans are encouraged to dial 911 or visit the closest emergency room.
If you are a veteran in crisis — or you’re concerned about one — free, confidential support is available 24/7. Call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, send a text message to 838255, or chat online.
More information will be provided when it becomes available. For questions, please call 727-398-6661, ext. 17914.
