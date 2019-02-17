SEBRING — Members of Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 should be proud of their lodge, a recent release stated. Members of the lodge wanted to make a donation to the SunTrust Foundation to aid the five families of the victims from the Jan. 23 shooting.
The lodge decided to have a charity breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 10. The public was invited with all of the proceeds going to the families through the SunTrust Foundation.
“With the help of 30-plus volunteers who set up and broke down the dining rooms and bar area; who worked in the kitchen cooking and cleaning; the dining room staff that kept the tables cleared, served drinks and made coffee; the people who kept the omelet stations flowing; the cashier and hostesses who efficiently seated 439 paid attendees — a huge thank you,” said lodge members.
Including the $1,000 pledge from the lodge, which came from monies donated by their Sunday and Monday night Bingo players, Sebring Elks 1529 will be writing a check for over $7,000 to the SunTrust Foundation, according to the release.
“Thanks also goes out to those who attended and left generous tips and donations,” members said. “We are Sebring Strong!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.