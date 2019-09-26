By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — In a downsizing move, the Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 has its lodge and property up for sale with a price tag of $899,000.
Elks Board of Trustees Member Chris Hanchey is handling the property listing through Hometown Realty Pros.
The lodge is looking to sell its current property at 2618 Kenilworth Boulevard and then find a suitable smaller location, he said.
The property on Lake Jackson is at the intersection of Lakeview Drive and Kenilworth Boulevard.
The membership has gone down with the average age in the mid to upper 70’s and as the snowbirds go back north, some pass away and some decide to stay up north and not come back, Hanchey said.
“We used to have over 1,000 members and now we have 400 and something, and the amount of actual members is in just the double digits,” he said.
It’s an 18,000-square-foot building and there are 40 people doing the majority of the work. It gets to be a little too much for that small group, Hanchey said.
The property, which is about two acres with the adjacent parking lot, has great access with the traffic light on Kenilworth Drive so there are a lot of possibilities, he said. It has a boat ramp.
The asking price is well below the appraised value. The appraisal was done about one and a half to two years ago.
The Highlands County Property Appraisers website shows the total building value at $973,736, total land value at $204,375 and total extra features value at $39,729 for a total value of $1.2 million.
The main portion of the lodge building was constructed in 1960, with additions in subsequent years, Hanchey said.
He went on to say there are some prospective properties where the Sebring Elks might relocate.
“There are a couple of prospects out there, but I really don’t want to disclose those,” Hanchey said. “It is subject to change. If somebody came in and bought it today, it would probably be us scrambling to locate the perfect thing, but the overall thing is just to downsize with our downsizing in membership.”
