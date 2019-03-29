SEBRING — Sebring Fire Department crews did something this month that might surprise people: They had a five-minute fire call.
That doesn’t mean it took them five minutes to get there from the station. Rather, the crew had the fire out just about five minutes after they first got the page from Highlands County Central Dispatch.
Lately, they’ve been running a lot of “short calls,” said Sebring Assistant Fire Chief Dirk Riley, as he, Fire Chief Robert Border and Capt. Austin Maddox sat down Wednesday with the Highlands News-Sun to talk about their department’s efforts to reduce response times.
The “five-minute fire” call came into both Station 14, the historic downtown station, and Station 15 on U.S. 27 at 11:46:16 a.m. on Monday, March 18.
It was a kitchen fire in the 700 block of Booker Avenue in Sebring, according to dispatch call reports.
Firefighters on Ladder 15 rolled in just under two minutes — 11:48:01 a.m.
Engine 14 was rolling in a little more than two minutes — 11:48:34 a.m.
Engine 14 arrived at 11:49:08 a.m. — two minutes and 52 seconds after dispatch, and had water on the fire one minute and 52 seconds after that, Riley said.
That means assessing the situation, running hoses to hydrants, charging the hoses and running in with water blasting, Riley said.
From the time they arrived on the scene to the time they had the fire under control was just two minutes and 35 seconds, Riley said.
“Our guys totally knocked it out of the park,” Riley said.
Rolling out
“When the call comes in,” Border said, “you drop what you’re doing, get dressed, drive out, get there, size it up, run and charge the line, enter and put it out.”
The Highlands News-Sun asked if it was easier to knock down the “five-minute fire” because it wasn’t “fully involved,” with flames reaching through the walls.
“No, it wasn’t [fully involved],” Border said, “because we got there so quickly.”
Border said a fire doubles in size every 30 seconds. Delays allow more damage.
“The faster we get there, the less gets tore up,” Riley said. “Everybody believes firefighters do what they see on TV.”
They don’t, Riley said. Firefighters spend a lot of time running bunker gear and hose drills, and studying maps so they don’t have to rely on a GPS device for directions.
The average response time for Station 14 (downtown) is four minutes, 28 seconds, Riley said.
The average time for Station 15 is five minutes, 23 seconds. Maddox said that’s probably due to traffic on U.S. 27.
In 2018, Sebring Fire shaved 14 seconds off their average response times. That may not sound like much, but “time is muscle,” Riley said.
The majority of fire calls are medical, usually cardiac patients.
“Every second counts when it comes to hearts,” Maddox said.
Prepping gear
Riley said it comes down to something as simple as how and where firefighters stow their gear, so they can get dressed and ready quickly, as well as drills.
To demonstrate, rookie firefighters Keegan Allbritton, Greg Carr and Clayton Waldron ran a bunker gear drill, timed by Lt. Danny Lobozzo and Capt. Chuck Piper.
In the drill, firefighters start with their bunker gear zipped up in a carry bag. They go from having it all packed to getting it all on — including the self-contained breathing apparatus and face mask, with air flowing — in less than two minutes.
That’s the state standard, Maddox said. Sebring Fire standard is one minute.
Allbritton got ready in 56 seconds. Waldron took a minute and six seconds.
Carr took a minute and 45 seconds.
Sebring Fire had clocked 922 calls for the year as of Wednesday.
In 2018, Sebring Fire had 4,014 total calls; in 2017, approximately 4,200.
Their busiest time, fire officials said, is usually 2 p.m. on any given day.
Putting bunker gear in gear bags serves several purposes, Riley said. It wears better when away from sunlight, moisture, changing temperature or diesel exhaust.
It’s also never staged in the truck. It’s on the floor beside the truck, because of the new “clean-cab” standards.
Preventing risk
Particulates and fumes that stick to bunker gear can get carried back in living quarters or truck cabs, and then get inhaled by firefighters, increasing risk of cancer.
A program called Firefighters Attacking Cancer Epidemic (FACE) helps reduce risks.
It hit home for Riley when he first took the training.
Trainers in the class he took passed around a radio strap that carried name tags of firefighters who had died early of cancer. He knew one of the names: Robin Singles.
Now, he gives the training, including a recent class for Highlands County Fire Rescue command staff, at the request of Marc Bashoor, county public safety director.
After each call, firefighters have to get out of bunker gear and stow it, ride back in the truck, shower and change clothes, and leave the dirty bunker gear and clothes outside the truck, ready to be laundered, while they prep and place fresh bunker gear for the next call.
No bunker gear goes into living quarters. None of the clothes worn to work go home with firefighters, and they cannot respond to a fire in a personal vehicle — and take that smell home to their family. They have to come first to the station.
It’s all part of the practice that keeps people and the firefighters safe, Riley said.
“It’s an ordeal, but it’s keeping people healthy longer,” Riley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.