SEBRING — Sebring Firemen Inc. propose installing Astroturf on the football field at Firemen’s Field to reduce maintenance costs and for the safety of the players.
At Tuesday’s workshop of The School Board of Highlands County, John Shoop, with the Sebring Firemen, said Astroturf is the top priority they see to improve the field for the students.
He requested keeping the lease at $95,000 per year.
Under the current 15-year agreement, which expires July 31, 2019, The School Board of Highlands County is paying a total of $95,000 annually for Sebring High School’s use of the athletic fields and facilities at Firemen’s Field. The base lease is $35,000 per year with $60,000 added 15 years ago to build the locker room and concession buildings.
Shoop noted that during the 15 years of the current lease, the Firemen have contributed more than $626,000 directly to support Sebring High athletics. The district is getting a good deal to use a facility valued at $5 million to $10 million.
The Astroturf would have a lifespan of 11-13 years with a 10-year warranty and annual maintenance would be about $5,000 per year, he said.
The cost to maintain grass football fields, which need irrigation and periodic re-sodding and fertilizing, is much higher. Maintaining the fields properly has been challenging, according to discussion by district staff. The district has a firm that won the bid to maintain the fields.
Shoop’s son, J.C., who played college football, spoke of the benefits of Astroturf.
The difference in playing on a regular grass field and artificial turf is like “night and day,” he said. The number of injuries went down and you are playing on a stable surface so the players don’t have to worry about potholes or a muddy field when it rains.
“All of us really enjoyed playing on a turf field,” J.C. Shoop said.
Avon Park High School Athletic Director Mort Jackson said his school’s football field was nothing but weeds at the beginning of the year. He met with the new person who was supposed to maintain and spray the field. Jackson told the maintenance person not to spray for weeds, because there would be nothing left to play on, but dirt.
They put in ryegrass, but it was sprayed and killed, and the irrigation pump broke and was down for three weeks, he said.
“We own this property and we are going to have property we don’t own better than what we own?” Jackson asked. “I think it is the School Board’s responsibility to see that the facilities that we own are as good as the ones we lease.”
School Board member Donna Howerton said the district is always spending a lot of money on maintenance, chemicals and grass.
It will cost $20,000 to $30,000 more to get the football field where it needs to be if it doesn’t have to be sodded, Jackson said. The Avon Park field is on an old orange grove with terrible sand.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said the district may look into having Astroturf at all three high schools.
No decisions were made at the workshop on athletic projects nor the Astroturf proposal.
The middle and high school principals and athletic directors will meet with district administrators to develop a list of priorities.
