SEBRING — A school administrator from Osceola County has been selected to fill an assistant principal position at Sebring High School.
In an email to school and district administrators, Superintendent Brenda Longshore stated, “I am pleased to announce that Mr. David Holder has been named Assistant Principal of Sebring High School. Congratulations, David!”
Holder was among nine applicants for the position, which included six applicants from within the district.
An Osceola School District personnel directory showed Holder as one of four assistant principals at Liberty High School in Kissimmee.
His Facebook page notes that he studied at Western Kentucky University.
Due to its enrollment, Sebring High School has three assistant principals. Ilene Eshelman and Laura Sherley will continue as assistant principals at the high school.
Holder will be filling the position vacated by Michael Haley, who was chosen for the district’s new position of director of safety and security.
The superintendent’s personnel recommendations are subject to approval by the School Board. The board will vote on approving Holder for the assistant principal position at Sebring High School at a future meeting.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the School Board approved the reappointment of instructional personnel at each school and non-instructional personnel for the 2019-2020 school year.
A principal for Fred Wild Elementary School has not yet been selected by Longshore. The school’s principal, Jeannie Inagawa, is moving out of the area.
