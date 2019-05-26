SEBRING — It was a big day for more than 300 Sebring High School seniors of the Class of 2019 as they proudly became graduates ready to embark on life’s next journey.
Friends and family of the Class of 2019 filled the Alan Jay Arena Saturday morning to witness the milestone and special occasion where each graduate accepted their high school diploma after years of hard work and studies.
Sebring High Principal Kim Ervin said, “I am so proud of all of you.”
Many of the seniors have known each other since before they started school and others have developed friendships, during their school years, that will last a lifetime.
Erwin encouraged the Class of 2019 to maintain those friendships.
She noted the School district’s new mission statement — transforming today’s learners into tomorrow’s leaders.
Erwin challenged the the Class of 2019 to maintain the desire to get involved and expected them to continue to organize and voice their opinion.
“You are our future,” she said. “We have nothing to worry about, we are in very good hands.
“We are proud of you for achieving this significant milestone in your education. We expect great things for each one of you. We expect you to keep in touch and come back to visit. You will always be a Sebring Blue Streak and you will always be welcome.”
In the Student Address Emily Lethbridge said to thank the friends and family of the Class of 2019, “without you we wouldn’t be here today.”
Lethbridge encouraged her class to make an impact in the world.
“You might not be able to change the whole world, but you can change some of it,” she said. Big dreams don’t come overnight, they just come to fruition with small dreams.
Prior to the graduation program, Class President Aurora Dominguez said the best part of high school was the acting program.
“I got to do a lot of plays and a lot of community service,” she said. One of the parts she played was the donkey/fool in “Pinocchio Commedia,” which is a comedic version of Pinocchio.
What was the toughest part of high school?
“I decided to take a very rigorous class in high school,” Dominguez said. “I definitely had to figure out how to balance my schedule and make sure that I developed time management because I could get very behind very fast.”
She plans to attend Florida Southern to study criminology with a goal to become a homicide detective.
Danielle Tribbitt plans to transfer to the University of Florida to major in biology and eventually follow a medical track in her studies.
Through dual enrollment courses, she also completed two years at South Florida State College earning an associate in arts degree.
Larissa Meagher was the winner of the Alan Jay Automotive Network’s “Wheels For A’s” car. A car is given to a senior from each of the three Highlands County high schools, with each “A” earned in the classroom good for one entry into the drawing.
