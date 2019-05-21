SEBRING — The Sebring High School Future Farmers of America hosted its annual banquet on Saturday, May 18 to celebrate the closing of the 2018-19 school year. This chapter is led by Megan Foster and Katherine Fernandez, who is in her first year of sponsoring the Sebring High School chapter.
Saturday evening’s proceedings were led by the chapter’s officers, which included President Sydney Erwin, Vice President Jacey McHargue, and Secretary Brandon Dean. The evening began with each officer describing their role in the FFA chapter and their responsibilities. The FFA motto and the ideals of the organization were also read to the crowd.
The majority of the banquet was spent recognizing the accomplishments of the chapter and thanking the community for its support. Some notable contributions of the Sebring High School chapter is hosting a Thanksgiving lunch, reading to students on Ag Literacy Day, and the construction of the Parker Williams and Andrew Stephens Memorial Garden.
Many individual awards and achievements were also recognized throughout the night. Sophomore Lauren Swaine was acknowledged for having the highest grade point average in the chapter with 4.5. Freshmen Brian Dean and Pate Collings were both awarded the Star Greenhand Degree for going above and beyond in the chapter’s activities.
The community supporters recognized were The School Board of Highlands Country, Josh Mayworth, Lykes Bros. Ranch, and Rebecca Wills. Each person or organization was given a framed photo of the members of the chapter.
However, the evening brought a serious warning from Elsa Miller, the vice president of the Sebring High School FFA Alumni group.
“We need to see more involvement from our community to support the children that are going into the future that feed America,” Miller said regarding the decreasing size of the FFA Alumni.
Earlier in the evening, Miller informed the crowd of parents that they lost two members who were crucial to the foundation of the FFA Sebring High School Alumni.
“We need more parents and past members to step up and help these children have the experience that they were able to have,” Miller said.
This organization, comprised of former FFA members, supports every chapter in the school district, from middle school to high school. The organization helps fund trips FFA members take to their competitions, which can be as far away as Kansas City. Should the alumni group continue to struggle, it would not be able to aid students in covering those costs.
Miller described not being able to help students pay for these costly travel expenses as “heartbreaking.”
