SEBRING — Now in its eighth year, the successes of the Sebring High School International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme can be measured in many ways with students graduating with an IB diploma or an IB certificate in one or more courses.
At the annual IB Benefit Banquet on Thursday, the Sebring High School IB Class of 2019 showed it was prepared to face more academic challenges at the university level.
IB students are not satisfied with the status quo and linear thinking, said Ben M. Corpus, assistant vice president for enrollment management at Florida Polytechnic University.
IB senior speaker Victor Salinas said IB provided the right mindset to be prepared for college.
The best thing about IB is it teaches responsibility, Salinas said. He grew up with it, but IB reinforces responsibility. Without IB he would not have been the first in his family to go to college.
The IB diploma candidate will be studying engineering at the University of South Florida.
Sebring High School IB alumni, Class of 2016, Logan Carlson said he loved being challenged in middle school so he went into IB in high school and found it was a lot of work and a lot of writing, but everything in IB helped him prepare for college.
IB diploma candidate/senior Kiersten Marlow, who was accepted at seven universities, will be going to Florida State University to study criminology and pre-law.
The IB Programme showed colleges that she was taking more rigorous courses, which gave her a step up in her college applications, she said.
IB diploma candidate/senior Jadon Bareno said he was self-motivated to be in the IB Programme.
He will be attending the University of Florida to study chemistry and go to pharmacy school.
Bareno applied to a few colleges, but was sure he was going to University of Florida.
IB was more than studying and reading books, it gets you to go out and have different kinds of experiences with different people from different kinds of communities, he said.
For his community service project, Bareno helped start a local non-profit gym.
It involved a lot of volunteer hours, which included repair work to the building that lost its roof to Hurricane Irma, he said.
The IB Benefit Banquet was held at Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel.
Since 2014 the annual pass rate for Sebring High School IB diploma candidates has been between 92 percent and 100 percent. The world-wide average pass rate is 79 percent.
Founded in 1968 and based in Geneva, Switzerland, International Baccalaureate is a non-profit educational foundation offering four programs of international education that are designed to develop the intellectual, personal, emotional and social skills needed to live, learn and work in a rapidly globalizing world, according to IB.
