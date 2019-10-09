Sebring High IB induction

The Sebring High International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme recently inducted 20 students as new IB Diploma candidates. Front row, from left: Franco Angeles, Nicolas Naveja, Cali Zimmerman, Brooklyn Coke, Anna-Marie Ruano, Alyssa Folts, Kosha Upadhayaya, Madison Murfield, Mikhos Torralba and Jermaine Torralba. Back row, from left: Carson Ratliff, Juan Ruiz, Vinay Krishnadas, Anthony Adhin, Robert Matos, Rey Arcenas, Andrew Zao, Kobe Labra, Devon Chazhikattu and Ja’Tavious Carter.

SEBRING — As the Sebring High School International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme prepares to celebrate its 10th year, 20 ambitious students were inducted recently as new IB Diploma Candidates.

Out of 115 juniors and seniors taking IB classes, 41 are taking on the challenge of earning a full IB Diploma.

The IB Diploma Programme, an international college preparatory and leadership program, has been offered to Highlands County students at Sebring High School since 2010.

IB Programme Coordinator Jo Anna Cochlin stated, “Since the program began we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of National Merit Scholarship finalists and student acceptances into Ivy League and other top universities.

“We’ve had students accepted in 4 Ivy League Colleges, Harvard, Yale, Cornell, and Brown, and other top universities such as the U.S. Naval Academy, Vanderbilt, Emory, NYU, Rice and University of California, Berkley.”

Sebring High IB consistently sends a strong number of students to Florida’s flagship college, the University of Florida. Last year 11 IB students were accepted.

Cochlin commented, “This opportunity is such a gift to Highlands County students. I’m grateful for the community and School Board’s continued support.”

