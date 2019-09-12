By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The tragic events of 9/11 occurred 18 years ago, but still serves as an example of America coming together following an attack and tragedy that tested the resolve of our nation.
Sebring High School history students and members of the school’s Young Americans for Freedom participated in a 9/11 Never Forget ceremony Wednesday in the Smith Center.
Young Americans for Freedom President Caleb Cooper said America and the world changed forever when America was under attack on that day when 2,977 innocent lives of all races, nationalities and walks of life were lost in the terrible tragic events.
“That day we all changed,” he said. “Our eyes were opened to the evil that wanted to terrorize us, but in our hour of darkness we all came together. Our difference disappeared; our common bonds grew stronger.”
A 15-minute video of the news broadcasts from Sept. 11, 2001 were shown Wednesday to reflect on the events of 9/11.
SHS carpentry teacher Matthew Sboto noted that most of the students at Sebring High hadn’t been born when the 9/11 attacks occurred so they may know little about it, but it is good to have a picture of what happened that day and know what America went through.
Sboto was working on a deck 18 years ago in Manhattan about 4 1/2 blocks from the World Trade Center. A group of people were looking at the North Tower and someone said they believed a plane crashed into it.
“Shortly thereafter, we got to see and witness the second plane come around and hit the second tower,” Sboto said. He and his friend decided to go closer to see if there was anything they could do to help, but then the second tower came down.
“Just the sites we saw that day and witnessed that day were horrific,” he told the students. There was nothing he nor his friend could do as smoke and debris filled the streets.
The cellphone towers were down and couldn’t call anyone and Penn Station was shut down and the bridges were closed so they couldn’t travel home, Sboto said. So he and his friend walked to Central Park to talk and say a prayer for the people in the horrible tragedy.
Reflecting back on the country’s reaction during that time, Sboto said it showed him how exceptional America is with a strength and resolve with everyone coming together.
America was attacked because of its beliefs, freedoms and rights, which some countries see as a threat, he said. But, Americans can stand in the face of adversity and tell oppressors they cannot continue their ways.
He thanked the students in the Young Americans for Freedom.
“I’m glad you are spreading the word on what America should be and what America is,” Sboto said.
