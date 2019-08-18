SEBRING — She may be past her prime but she’s got good bones. The “she” in question is the Santa Rosa Hotel at 509 N. Ridgewood Drive.
Like all old buildings that have not had appropriate upkeep, the Santa Rosa needs major doses of TLC. The members of the Sebring Historical Society are ready to roll up their sleeves and renovate her and bring her back to her former glory — if the price is right.
The Sebring Historical Society is near bursting at its seams at 321 W. Center Ave. The members are looking for a historical building to house the historical items.
According to Vice President Jim Pollard, members feel the Santa Rosa is perfect. The members have been in talks with the owner, Tony Collins, who also owns the historical Nan-Ces-O-Wee, also on Ridgewood and defunct and in disrepair as well.
Pollard said Collins was originally asking about $650,000 for the 1924 hotel. The last price from Collins was $350,000. The price is still too high, according to Pollard.
The property has about a $100,000 lien on it and accrues a $100 fine daily. The Highlands County Property Appraiser’s website shows a Total Assessed Value of $139,829.
“Tony bought the hotel for $155,000 in 2015,” Pollard said.
The sales history on the appraiser’s site confirms that figure.
Code Enforcement officer Joe Romanik made no promises but said the City of Sebring would probably work with a new buyer willing to fix up the property. Pollard jokingly said the building is a dream that could turn into a nightmare.
He estimated about $700,000 to $1 million to get the hotel up to code and compliant with the Americans with Disability Act. He admitted the figure was an estimate.
The dream Pollard speaks of is to open a new restaurant on the first floor. On the second floor, the Sebring Historical Society museum would be spacious and hold all the documents, artifacts and artwork. The third floor would become a hotel space.
“People can sleep surrounded by historical items,” Pollard said.
Although the society wants the Santa Rosa, they have other locations in mind if a price cannot be agreed upon.
The Santa Rosa was originally built by Aaron Withers a block away from the Atlantic Coastline Railroad for the convenience of businessmen staying in the area. The rough red brick building has three stories and originally had 31 hotel rooms and a café that was very popular and served Continental cuisine.
Several renovations over the years decreased the hotel’s rooms but knocking down walls created suites. The hotel also underwent slight name changes from the Santa Rosa Motel to the Santa Rosa Inn and 1924 Café.
A building fund has been set up for the Sebring Historical Society for donations and funds to be saved from fundraisers. The first fundraiser is a barbecue brisket dinner from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Jack Stroup Civic Center for $13 per person.
Tickets are available at the Sebring Historical Society, at 321 W. Center Ave., and Frames & Images, at 2812 Kenilworth Blvd.
Pollard said there will be long-term capital fundraising campaigns over the next two to three years.
“The community has always been very supportive of us,” Pollard said.
For more information, call 863-471-2522.
