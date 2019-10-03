By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Sebring Middle School will be the first of nine locations where State Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran will stop on a Listening Tour for input on revising the Florida Standards.
The Florida Department of Education announced Tuesday it has released the second draft of the revised standards for public input.
The revised draft was crafted based on feedback that the Department of Education received over the last several months from Florida teacher experts, national experts and the education community.
In addition to the Listening Tour, the public can submit feedback on each of the second draft standards individually at www.floridastandardsreview.org or email at standardsreview@fldoe.org.
The Listening Tour will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at Sebring Middle School with doors opening at 5 p.m.
Sebring resident Andy Tuck, serving as chairman of the State Board of Education, could be a factor in Sebring being a stop on the Listening Tour.
Highlands County School Board Member Issac Durrance said, “We are very proud of Chairman Tuck. He was on the school board and he has a great relationship with Tallahassee. It has been a good relationship for Highlands County. I believe it did have a lot to do with it.
“We are very proud about the idea that we are first and they are stopping in Highlands County.”
It’s a great opportunity for the community to be a part of the process in the transition from the current standards that are based on Common Core, Durrance said.
In January, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 19-32 to ensure Florida has the best academic standards in the nation by eliminating Common Core and paving the way for Florida students to receive a world-class education to prepare them for jobs of the future.
This mandate directed Corcoran to comprehensively review the academic standards for Florida’s kindergarten through grade 12 students and provide recommended revisions to the governor by Jan. 1, 2020.
After the stop in Sebring, and through Oct. 23, Corcoran’s Listening Tour will stop in Alachua, Collier, Hamilton, Hillsborough, Palm Beach, Seminole, St. Johns, and Walton counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.