SEBRING — Two people claimed to be in fear for their lives when a Sebring man allegedly pointed his gun at them and made threatening statements.
Nathaniel Caraballo, 59, of Sebring, was arrested on Thursday by an officer from the Sebring Police Department. Caraballo was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.
An officer responded to the scene and spoke to two victims. Caraballo had reportedly returned to his home. Two men in their early 20’s were returning from a meal at Burger King. One of the men pulled into his own driveway, authorities say.
Caraballo reportedly was standing in the driveway as if he were waiting for them to arrive. Both victims told the officer that Caraballo held a black handgun in his right hand, pointed it at them while they were inside the vehicle and began yelling at them. According to the victims, Caraballo felt that they were talking about him.
The victims advised the officer that they tried to quickly escape into the house, but Caraballo followed them with his handgun. One of the victims reportedly fell to the ground out of fear and pleaded, “Please don’t shoot. Don’t do it.” Caraballo allegedly kept yelling at him and pointing his gun at him.
After a period of time, Caraballo reportedly left the scene and walked home.
An independent witness told the officer that she saw Caraballo with a small gun holding it on the victims. She heard one of them pleading, “Please don’t shoot. Don’t do it.” When she began walking toward the scene, Caraballo reportedly walked back to his residence.
The witness reported that during the incident, Caraballo said, “Next time I’m not pulling it, I’m shooting. Next time I’m just going to pull the trigger.”
A search warrant was obtained for the residence, and the officer allegedly found .380 caliber ammunition, but he did not find a gun.
