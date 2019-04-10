SEBRING — Earl Scriven II, 26, of Sebring was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Hospital with critical injuries in the early morning hours on Wednesday. The Florida Highway Patrol said Scriven was the only person involved in the wreck.
According to the investigating trooper, Scriven was driving his 2016 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck eastbound on Thunderbird Road near the White Pine Drive intersection about 2:30 a.m. Troopers do not know why but Scriven drove off of the road to the right.
After hitting a traffic control sign, the truck continued to travel in an easterly direction, then ran into a ditch off the shoulder of the road. The momentum caused the bed of the truck to lift and turn. Troopers say the Tacoma landed on its roof inside of the ditch, where it came to rest.
Scriven was airlifted to a trauma unit with “critical injuries.”
The report shows the family has been made notified of the wreck. The investigator wrote alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash and that Scriven was wearing a seat belt.
Highlands County Fire Rescue, Emergency Medical Services and Highlands County sheriff's deputies assisted at the crash.
