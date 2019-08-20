SEBRING — Gary Jon Van Ryswyk, 74, of 108 Orday Road in Sebring, was arrested Sunday night by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies. He is facing charges of practicing without a license, resulting in bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Officials say Van Ryswyk performed a surgical castration on a male individual who was flown to Tampa General Hospital for the life-threatening injuries.
According to the arrest report, deputies were dispatched around 11:55 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 to 108 Orday Road after a hangup 911 call was placed from the residence. When deputies arrived at the home, they met the owner, Van Ryswyk.
Van Ryswyk allegedly told deputies he had castrated a male in the residence. The subject was found in a guest bedroom holding a bloody towel to his groin. On a bed-side table was a jar, which was reported to contain the subject’s testicles. He was sent for medical attention, “as he was bleeding uncontrollably form his groin,” the arrest report states.
The report shows Van Ryswyk tried to staunch the blood by suturing the wound but was unable to close the wound. The suspect allegedly told deputies he used a painkiller he obtained through the internet from England and had been acquiring medical equipment over the years.
Authorities say the subject and Van Ryswyk met in person a week prior.
A search warrant was obtained for the residence the following afternoon. According to the arrest report, the suspect said he met the male subject through a fetish website on the internet. The suspect told deputies that he removed his own right testicle in 2012 and had castrated animals on a farm when he was young.
The search revealed a room with medical equipment and supplies. According to authorities, a camera was also in the room to record procedures.
Authorities say this was not the first time Van Ryswyk has done this here in Highlands County, based on statements made by the suspect to deputies. Law enforcement was unaware of any previous instance prior to interviewing Van Ryswyk. Sheriff’s officials said the suspect could not remember who it was, but that the previous procedure went wrong as well.
Officials are seeking anyone who had prior interaction with Van Ryswyk to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call 863-402-7250 and ask for Detective Roger St. Laurent.
Van Ryswyk is being held in the Highlands County Jail with a $250,000 bond. Authorities say the male subject has signed a waiver of prosecution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.