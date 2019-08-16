SEBRING — A Sebring man found himself in jail Wednesday accused of committing battery on a 73-year-old man.
James Jerome Mansfield, 50, of Sebring, was taken arrested by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday after an altercation with another man over moving a family member of both parties to a new location, according to reports. The altercation took place at Fairway Pines Assisted Living Facility, 5959 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd. in Sebring.
The victim advised deputies that Mansfield became angry with him, grabbing the chair he was in, which caused the victim’s head to bang against the wall, reports state. The victim went on to tell deputies that Mansfield got close to him and began to call him derogatory names while shaking his fist five or six inches from the victim’s face and threatening to strike the victim with it, according to reports.
The victim told deputies that he felt as if he would be struck, reports show. Mansfield also grabbed the victim’s right shoulder toward the end of their encounter, according to authorities. The victim told deputies that he wished to press charges against Mansfield.
A few days later, deputies visited Mansfield at his home to ask about the incident and Mansfield claimed to not remember the deputy and did not remember what he had previously told the deputy about the incident, reports state.
No injuries were observed by deputies on Mansfield or the victim.
Mansfield was charged with one count of felony battery against a person 65 years of age or older.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.