SEBRING — Anthony Miranda, 37, of Sebring, was arrested by Sebring Police officers at about 6 p.m. July 5. He was charged with battery, second or subsequent offense, which is a third degree felony.
An anonymous caller dialed 911 in response to hearing yelling from a nearby Sebring home. A responding officer wrote in the arrest report that when officers arrived at the residence, Miranda told officers he and the victim were “fine.”
The officer noticed red marks on the victim’s chest and detained Miranda in handcuffs while he continued to investigate the matter.
The victim said Miranda and she were alone when they got into an argument. The victim said she went outside and sat in a front porch chair to put a stop to the arguing, according to the report.
The report also states Miranda allegedly “dragged” her back into the house by her arm and chest. The victim told police that once she was inside, Miranda “threw” her onto the ground and sat on her abdomen in order to keep her down.
The arresting police officer wrote that he made Miranda aware of his Miranda rights and received information from dispatch that Miranda had four prior convictions for battery.
Miranda refused to speak to officers, the report said.
Miranda is being held at the Highlands County Jail on $2,500 bond as of July 10.
