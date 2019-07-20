SEBRING — A Sebring man has been arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Wednesday on one count of falsifying a statement on a Homestead Tax Exemption, two counts of forgery, altering a public record certificate and two counts of uttering a false instrument.
Shaoming Zhang, 40, was arrested and is facing those charges. The Clerk of Courts website also lists the suspect’s name as Shao Ming Zhang.
The arrest report states, on Feb. 28, 2019, the suspect completed an Original Application for Homestead and Related Tax Exemptions form with an address of 258 Citrus Blvd. in Lake Placid as his homestead. The form stated this was his residence since Jan. 1, 2017.
Authorities checked out the residence on March 4 and found out there was no power on to the house and the meter was missing. The report shows the house was vacant.
Zhang submitted Duke Energy bills for January through April 2019, however, they were for a home on Lime Street in Sebring, which was the address on his identification.
Zhang showed no vehicle ownership on his tax application and allegedly said as much to the Highlands County Property Appraiser on the phone on March 26. It was discovered he owned a BMW and a Dodge since before January, according to the report.
The arresting deputy wrote that Zhang submitted a Declaration of Domicile on on the Citrus Boulevard property in Lake Placid on April 3. The report stated, “This document was uttered to the property’s appraiser’s office in an effort to obtain the benefit of the Homestead Exemption, which the defendant was knowingly not entitled to.”
Zhang has a $10,000 bond for the above charges. However, he is being held without bond from a Sebring Police Department arrest on March 16. Zhang has several cases listed on the Highlands County Clerk of Courts website with multiple cases open or active.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.