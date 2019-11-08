By ROBERT MILLER
News Clerk
SEBRING — A Sebring man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a warrant issued for his arrest by the Sebring Police Department for an incident that occurred back in January.
According to the arrest report, Sebring Police were called out on Jan. 30 in reference to the sexual battery of a child. The victim met the officers in the street and advised them that Malvin Oneil Candelario, 37, of Sebring, had sexually battered her.
The victim told police that Candelario had asked her for a message in his room. After the message, the victim said that she had fallen asleep in Candelario’s bed, reports said.
When the victim awoke, Candelario was trying to have sex with her.
Officers obtained a search warrant for Candelario’s residence and collected the clothing the victim was wearing during the incident and several other items including a bottle of lotion. Swabs of Candelario’s back were taken and sent to a lab for testing. “These results are considered inconclusive,” reports said.
When interviewed, Candelario denied the allegations, according to reports. A forensics check of Candelario’s phone showed that he was searching for and watching porn as recent as the night of the incident, reports said.
On Feb. 5, the victim told police that she wanted to change her story and that she made the report as a prank, according to reports. During questioning, the victim revealed that she was feeling pressured to change her story because no one believed her and that what she originally told police the night of the incident was the full truth.
Candelario was charged with one count of felony sexual battery with the victim being under 12 years old (domestic violence). Candelario is currently in the Highlands County Jail with a $200,000 bond.
