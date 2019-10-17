By ROBERT MILLER

News Clerk

SEBRING — Luther Milton Goff Jr., 37, of Sebring, was arrested Tuesday for aggravated stalking.

Between the dates of Oct. 11 and Oct. 14, Goff issued multiple threatening phone calls to a Sebring woman. Goff threatened to go to the victim’s job, saying he would “slit her throat,” according to arrest reports.

The victim told deputies that Goff followed her one day while she was walking her dog and threatened to harm her if she did not speak with him. Goff also showed up at the victim’s residence and threatened to murder her and her family, reports said.

The victim feared for her life and told deputies that she believed that Goff had the ability to carry out his threats. The victim contacted Highlands County sheriff’s deputies who found Goff at his home and arrested him for one count of felony aggravated stalking and is being held in the Highlands County Jail with $10,000 bond.

