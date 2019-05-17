SEBRING — Raymond Scott Milliken, 61, of Sebring, was arrested on Saturday by the Sebring Police Department. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Sebring police officers arrived at a Sebring residence at about 1:48 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic violence complaint. The dispatcher warned the officers the suspect was in the living room with a gun and was threatening to shoot the victim, according to the police report.
When officers arrived, the victim answered the door and let officers in the home. The victim made police aware of Milliken in the living room.
For safety reasons, officers had Milliken stand up to be pat down for any gun or weapons he may have had on his person. Milliken was handcuffed because he refused to follow the officer’s commands. No weapons were found on Milliken.
The arrest report states the victim told the officers she entered the home after working until 12:30 a.m. The victim also said the suspect and her had a verbal altercation and she saw a black Glock handgun on the table in front of him.
The report states this was unusual for Milliken, as the victim said the suspect normally put it in a safe, kitchen or his vehicle. The argument escalated to a mutual pushing match, the victim said.
Allegedly, Milliken picked up the gun and pointed it to the victim’s head and said, “see this gun here, I’ll shoot you. I’ll shoot you,” the report states.
After the threats, the victim told officers she ran into a bedroom and closed the door. She said she could still hear the suspect yelling, “I’ll shoot you through the walls.”
Officers advised Milliken of his Miranda rights and asked for his side of the story. Milliken told the officers there was an argument but there was not a physical altercation or gun involved. The officer asked why the victim was afraid of being shot by a gun he had. Milliken denied owning a gun.
Milliken said it was because he texted a picture to the victim of a Glock he previously owned. The officer asked to see the suspect’s phone to verify the text, but Milliken refused, the report states.
The victim showed the officers her cell phone and there was no text of any gun from the suspect. The victim signed a Sebring Police Department Waiver of Search Warrant form to allow the officers to search the home.
The report shows officers found a Glock 26 loaded with 10 bullets. There was not a bullet in the chamber. Milliken’s arraignment is at 8:30 a.m. June 17 in front of Judge Peter Estrada.
