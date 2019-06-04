SEBRING — Highlands County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in Sebring at approximately 3:46 a.m. Friday, May 31. Officials said they noticed something strange during the suspect’s late-night excursion.
Steven Edward Nichols, 39, 7101 Schumacher Road, Sebring, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a control substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, and evidence tampering.
Authorities report that Nichols rolled through a stop sign at Whatley Boulevard and Egret Street. According to the arrest report, the suspect appeared nervous when the deputy approached.
Reports indicate the deputy noticed a syringe sticking out of Nichols’ pocket. A search led to the discovery of narcotics in Nichols’ possession.
Nichols, from Delaware, has a criminal history that spans back more than several years in Highlands County for multiple offenses including heroin and cocaine possession, possession of a stolen credit card, and petty theft.
Officials said Nichols was arrested Friday at 314 Swallow Ave. after pulling into a residential driveway while driving a white cargo van. He was subsequently released later the same afternoon at approximately 4 p.m. on a $4,500 charge bond.
His deposition is pending, according to a public report.
Nichols also has a criminal history in Delaware for criminal impersonation, violation of probation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Welcome to Highlands County, Florida Mr. Nichols.
