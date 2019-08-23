LONG KEY — A Sebring man found himself in hot water after he raided commercial traps for spiny lobster last Friday night.
Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) were out in an unmarked FWC patrol vessel in the area of Long Key, in Monroe County, Florida, according to reports.
On the evening of Friday, Aug. 16, at approximately 5:30 p.m., FWC officers found a vessel displaying a dive flag with two divers in the water. The two divers were being towed behind the vessel. According to reports, when the individuals would come near a commercial trap buoy, they would let go of the tow rope and dive.
The officers observed James William Goughler Jr., 43, of Sebring, and his father, James Larry Goughler, do this with a total of five commercial trap buoys, reports state.
When the officers approached Goughler Jr.’s vessel to conduct a resource inspection, they found a total of seven Florida spiny lobster on board, reports show. Goughler Jr.’s shirt was dirty with mud that matched the type of mud found in nearby commercial traps, according to reports.
Goughler Jr. was taken aboard the patrol vessel and separated from the elder Goughler and the other occupants of the boat. Goughler Jr. verbally acknowledged to officers he had physically inspected a total of six traps and removed lobsters from two of the traps, reports state.
Officers verified the owner of the commercial traps. Goughler Jr. could not provide officers with written permission allowing him to work the traps.
Goughler Jr. was arrested and booked into the Marathon Jail in Monroe County on six counts of felony conservation — fish: unlawful for any person willfully to molest any spiny lobster traps, lines or buoys belonging to another without permission of the license holder; and two counts felony conservation — fish: unlawful for any person to willfully molest, take possession of or remove the contents of another harvester’s spiny lobster trap.
Goughler Jr. was released on Saturday, Aug. 17 after posting a $40,000 bond. Authorities have not said whether or not James Larry Goughler will be charged in the incident.
