SEBRING — A Sebring man was arrested Thursday evening after his 3-year-old child was found alone in the street during a light rain.
Approximately 5:37 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 a couple out for a walk came across a 3-year-old child in the rain near the intersection of West Maxanna Blvd. and Max Ave., according to reports. The child had bug bites and was wearing only a diaper, reports said.
Highlands County deputies arrived on scene 13 minutes later and took custody of the child, reports said. It is unknown how long the child was away from the home before deputies arrived.
Through investigative means, deputies learned the home the child may have come from. When deputies arrived approximately an hour later, Jason Allen McQueen, 33, of Sebring, was in his vehicle backing out of the driveway, reports said.
Deputies spoke with McQueen who identified the child but told deputies that he believed the child was in bed napping, reports said. McQueen went on to say that he checked on the child before leaving and thought he saw the child napping. McQueen then told deputies that he believed when another occupant of the home had gone to a neighbors house the child may have went with them, reports said.
After questioning McQueen, deputies spoke with residents of the home who advised the deputies that they were either napping or playing video games and were unaware of the child’s whereabouts but assumed the child was napping or playing, reports said.
The area the child was located is approximately 0.2 miles from his home on a road with ditches filled with water and the inclement weather made it hazardous to the child’s well-being, according to reports.
The state of Florida defines child neglect as “A caregiver’s failure or omission to provide a child with the care, supervision and services necessary to maintain the child’s physical and mental health, including, but not limited to, food, nutrition, clothing, shelter, supervision, medicine and medical services that a prudent person would consider for the well-being of the child.”
The children were turned over to the Department of Children and Families.
McQueen was arrested and charged with one count of felony neglect child without great bodily harm.
