SEBRING — A Sebring man has been arrested on drug charges after activity in a high drug crime area led to a search of the suspect at a convenience store parking lot.

According to a Sebring Police report, an officer on patrol in the area of the Sebring Parkway and North Ridgewood Drive at about 2:22 p.m. Friday saw two men exchange something at the gas pumps at the convenience store at 629 N. Ridgewood Drive.

The officer advised both subjects the reason why he asked them to speak to him was because the area is known to be a high crime/drug area, the report states.

Jerry Hernandez-Rodriguez told the officer the subject gave him a dollar because he needed it to buy a drink. Rodriguez gave consent to the officer to a search of his person, which revealed a glass smoking pipe with a burnt residue that field-tested positive as cocaine, the report shows.

Rodriguez was charged with possession of cocaine and possession and/or use of drug paraphernalia.

Rodriguez was released from the Highlands County Jail on Saturday after posting a $1,500 bond.

