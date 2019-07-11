SEBRING — A 63-year-old Sebring man has been arrested and charged with 300 counts of possession of child pornography.
Kenneth Ray Fincher was arrested on Wednesday, July 10, at his home at 3001 New Life Way and taken to the Highlands County Jail.
The case began with a tip from a family member in December. When Special Victims Unit detectives went to Fincher’s home then to speak to him about the case, he gave detectives one of his computers. While they were filling out a property receipt, they heard a noise and allegedly discovered Fincher with a damaged hard drive in one hand and a hammer in the other. He was placed in handcuffs and a search warrant was obtained for the home.
According to the complainant, another family member had been aware of the images since 2004.
Multiple electronic storage items were taken from Fincher’s home under a search warrant and underwent forensic examination. The examination, which took many weeks, discovered at least 300 images confirmed to be child pornography, which led to his arrest on July 10. Some of the children in the images are as young as 5 years old, reports indicate.
Detectives seized other devices from the residence and will continue its investigation.
There are more than 1,000 other suspected images of child pornography, so more charges could be filed. The 300 charges currently filed are more than enough for a potential life sentence.
“This is another great job by our Special Victims Unit,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “They have one of the most difficult jobs in law enforcement, and work hard every day to make sure our most vulnerable citizens are protected.”
