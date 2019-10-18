SEBRING — A mandatory minimum three year jail sentence and a $50,000 fine are in a Sebring man's future after he was arrested Monday for trafficking in methamphetamine.
Ian Jeffrey Walker, 31, of Sebring, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff's Office on Monday after an undercover investigation dating back to August. HCSO detectives along with members of the HCSO Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine in Sebring, according to reports.
During the controlled purchase, Walker sold detectives 15 grams of methamphetamine. Walker is on video and audio surveillance conducting the transaction which detectives determined occurred less than 1,000 feet from a church and less than 300 feet from a convenience store, reports said.
Walker was subsequently arrested this past Monday. At the time of his arrest, deputies found on him an additional 16.8 grams of methamphetamine and two pills in a plastic bag. The pills were determined to be alprazolam, also known as Xanax. According to the reports, Walker did not have a prescription for Xanax.
Walker was taken to the Highlands County Jail and charged with one count of felony possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church or business, one count of felony selling amphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church or business, one count of felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of trafficking amphetamine (14-28 grams), one count of felony using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, one count of felony drug equipment possession and one count of misdemeanor drug equipment possession.
As of press time, Walker is in the Highlands County Jail on a $62,000 bond.
