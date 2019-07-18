SEBRING — Alan Dale Sewell, 56, of 1083 Dewitt St. in Sebring, was arrested by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday, July 16 for possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment and five counts of child pornography.
In the ensuing investigation, the possession of child pornography charges rose by an additional 300 counts on Thursday, according to a press release by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Sewell is being held without bond in the Highlands County Jail.
Sewell’s arrest report shows the Sheriff’s Office was tipped off May 21 by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Sewell had uploaded child pornography. HCSO’s Special Victims Unit was able to obtain a search warrant on July 15 from the State’s Attorney’s Office for Comcast, the internet server.
The arrest report indicates Sewell was home and he told deputies he did not want to talk to them and wanted to speak to a lawyer. The deputy wrote in the report it was his experience that people with child pornography do not dispose of their “collection” and have them backed up on other digital products.
The deputy found five videos in a folder on a computer in the home. The laptop and other digital items were collected to be forensically searched.
“Further examination of the laptop discovered in excess of 600 images and videos of child pornography, so an additional 300 charges were filed today (July 18),” the press release stated. “Some of those depicted sadomasochistic abuse and sexual battery, which allows the charges against Sewell to be enhanced from a third-degree felony (punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000) to a more serious second-degree felony (15 years and a fine of not more than $10,000).”
Although the Sheriff’s Office found some 600 images that Sewell could be charged for individually, the press release states the current 305 charges listed could land Sewell with a life sentence.
The arrest report states a bag with suspected marijuana was found during the search. It tested positive for marijuana.
Sewell’s mother lives just a few doors down and said her son lived alone and was living alone at the time the tip from NCMEC came in.
“Our Special Victims Unit works closely with partners like the NCEMC to identify people in our county who are sharing and viewing child pornography,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said in a prepared statement. “We will do everything in our power to make sure people like this are brought to justice and sent to prison for as long as possible.”
