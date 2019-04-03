SEBRING — Jesse Thomas Frey, 24, of Sebring, will be partaking of the Highlands County Jail’s hospitality until his $21,000 bail is met. Frey was arrested Friday, March 22 by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies.
Frey is facing charges of fraud, false owner pawning items less than $300; two counts of fraud, false owner pawning items over $300; larceny, $10,000 but less than $50,000 on a victim over 65; and dealing in stolen property.
Deputies showed up at a Wolf Lake Road address in Sebring on Feb. 20. The victim told deputies she discovered she was missing a 66-piece set of silver flatware and other pieces of silverware.
According to the arrest report, the woman was alerted to the theft when she found a receipt for a Florida Pawnbroker Transaction Form among her belongings. The victim implied Frey was the thief.
The victim, who is over age 65, said Frey did not have permission to pawn the cutlery that she valued at about $10,000. The arrest report says there are several Florida Pawnbroker Transaction Forms with different dates and amounts:
• Jan. 25, in the amount of $520
• Jan. 31, for $120
• and later in the day on Jan. 31, for an additional $300
The transactions were each fingerprinted with the right thumb and driver’s license to indicate the property was not stolen. The victim told deputies the transactions were all her property.
The fingerprints were Frey’s, according to two crime scene detectives. The arrest report shows that Frey was confronted by the victim before she called law enforcement.
Frey allegedly admitted to her that he stole the items for money and would repay her once he got his tax rebate.
Frey has had several cases in the Highlands County Court, the earliest being in 2008, with charges that run the gamut from traffic violations to drug possession, according to the Clerk of Courts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.