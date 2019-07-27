Main Photo

A Sebring truck driver sustains “minor to moderate” injuries in a fatal wreck in Louisiana.

GROSSE TETE, La. — A wreck involving four semi-tractor trailers on Thursday included 35-year-old Datril Dunbar of Sebring. The wreck resulted in the fatality of 82-year-old Robert McCarty of Caldwell, Texas.

According to the Louisiana State Police, McCarty and the driver from another semi were involved in a separate wreck while heading west on I-10. The drivers pulled over to the shoulder of I-10. Troopers reported that McCarty left his cab, presumably to inspect damage. The second driver was still in his cab with his safety restraint on.

Meanwhile, troopers report that Dunbar was also traveling westbound on I-10 in a 2014 Freightliner. According to the press release, Dunbar was traveling behind a 2018 Freightliner semi when, for unknown reasons, Dunbar ran into the back of the 2018 Freightliner, causing it to collide with the two tractor-trailers that were already on the shoulder of the interstate.

McCarty, who was out of the cab and on the side of the road, was killed. The other drivers in the other rigs were all wearing their seat belts and “sustained minor to moderate injuries,” reported Trooper Taylor Scrantz.

Scrantz also reported, “Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, but samples will be taken from all the drivers for analysis.”

The wreck was still under investigation as of press time on Friday. Charges will be determined after the investigation is complete.

