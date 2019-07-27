GROSSE TETE, La. — A wreck involving four semi-tractor trailers on Thursday included 35-year-old Datril Dunbar of Sebring. The wreck resulted in the fatality of 82-year-old Robert McCarty of Caldwell, Texas.
According to the Louisiana State Police, McCarty and the driver from another semi were involved in a separate wreck while heading west on I-10. The drivers pulled over to the shoulder of I-10. Troopers reported that McCarty left his cab, presumably to inspect damage. The second driver was still in his cab with his safety restraint on.
Meanwhile, troopers report that Dunbar was also traveling westbound on I-10 in a 2014 Freightliner. According to the press release, Dunbar was traveling behind a 2018 Freightliner semi when, for unknown reasons, Dunbar ran into the back of the 2018 Freightliner, causing it to collide with the two tractor-trailers that were already on the shoulder of the interstate.
McCarty, who was out of the cab and on the side of the road, was killed. The other drivers in the other rigs were all wearing their seat belts and “sustained minor to moderate injuries,” reported Trooper Taylor Scrantz.
Scrantz also reported, “Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, but samples will be taken from all the drivers for analysis.”
The wreck was still under investigation as of press time on Friday. Charges will be determined after the investigation is complete.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.