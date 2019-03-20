SEBRING — A Sebring man was killed Friday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-95 in Indian River County.

Colby Foster, 32, was killed in the accident after he was ejected from the vehicle he was driving, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. His passenger, Levice Kirkland, 31, also of Sebring, was not injured in the accident.

Foster was driving a 2007 Pontiac G6 north at mile marker 147 around 7:30 a.m. Friday when the vehicle drifted onto the middle shoulder of the interstate and then veered right across all of the northbound lanes after he over-corrected, the report shows.

The Pontiac overturned on the grass shoulder ejecting Foster, who was not wearing a seat belt, the report states. The vehicle then struck a wire fence and came to rest facing south.

Kirkland was also not wearing a seat belt, the report shows.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

