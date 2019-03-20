SEBRING — A Sebring man was killed Friday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-95 in Indian River County.
Colby Foster, 32, was killed in the accident after he was ejected from the vehicle he was driving, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. His passenger, Levice Kirkland, 31, also of Sebring, was not injured in the accident.
Foster was driving a 2007 Pontiac G6 north at mile marker 147 around 7:30 a.m. Friday when the vehicle drifted onto the middle shoulder of the interstate and then veered right across all of the northbound lanes after he over-corrected, the report shows.
The Pontiac overturned on the grass shoulder ejecting Foster, who was not wearing a seat belt, the report states. The vehicle then struck a wire fence and came to rest facing south.
Kirkland was also not wearing a seat belt, the report shows.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.