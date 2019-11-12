AVON PARK — A Sebring man was added to the Highlands County Most Wanted List on Tuesday. He turned himself in on Wednesday.
Manuel J. Ferrell, 32, of Sebring, was sought by the Highlands County Sheriff's Office after a domestic incident on Halloween morning. Due to the domestic nature of the crime, the victim(s) are not identified. According to the HCSO arrest reports, Ferrell and the victim have known each other for at least three years. The victim was living with her boyfriend at the time of the incident, reports said.
Ferrell arrived at the home where the victim was living where several people, including the victim, were hanging out in the yard. Ferrell got into a fight with the boyfriend. During the physical altercation, Ferrell tried to hit another witness who attempted to stop the physical altercation. After Ferrell stopped fighting the boyfriend, Ferrell and the victim talked briefly near Ferrell's pickup truck, reports said. The boyfriend did not want to press charges against Ferrell despite the marks on both sides of the man's neck and red mark under his eye. The report said he signed a waiver of prosecution.
According to the victim, Ferrell pulled out a knife and told the victim that if she didn't get into the truck he was going to cut her and everyone there. The victim told deputies that she got in the truck with Ferrell and before driving off he struck her across the face, arrest reports said.
During the drive, Ferrell took the victim into a grass lot where he was spinning the vehicle, commonly called "donuts," before heading to the bread store on State Road 64. The passenger's side truck door was broken and did not open. According to the arrest report, the victim repeatedly asked Ferrell to let her go. While driving on SR 64 just west of the bread store, the victim managed to crawl out the passenger door window and ran to the bread store, finding someone to drive her back home, according to reports.
The deputy who wrote the report noted scratches to the victim's arms, a red nose and a bruise under her right eye.
Two other witnesses corroborated the victim's story, reports said.
A warrant was issued for Ferrell's arrest and he was added to Highlands County's Most Wanted list on Nov. 5. Ferrell turned himself in on Nov. 6 and was charged with one count of felony domestic aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, one count of misdemeanor domestic battery and one count of felony domestic armed kidnapping to commit or facilitate commission of a felony. Ferrell is in the Highlands County Jail on $45,000 bond.
He has a weapon ....Who determines his intent NOT to kill?????
