Benjamin Hernandez Jr., of Sebring, is now facing a manslaughter charge after the state attorney’s office filed the upgraded charge last week. Hernandez had been previously charged with aggravated battery for an incident that occurred at Miller’s Ale House in Kissimmee on June 4 and resulted in the death of 51-year-old Srikanth Srinivasan.
According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Hernandez allegedly told deputies that he went to Miller’s Ale House on the night of June 4 for a couple of drinks. He witnessed Srinivasan and his wife having a verbal argument.
Hernandez said he went over to the couple to try and “de-escalate the issue.” When Srinivasan would not calm down, Hernandez reportedly told deputies he struck him in the face with a closed fist, which knocked him to the ground, where he hit his head on the floor.
Srinivasan was airlifted to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where neurologist Gus Arriola said he was “clinically brain dead” and elected not to operate. Dr. Arriola said his brain was herniated at the brain stem and there was nothing that could be done. Srinivasan was taken off of life support on June 6.
The bartender at the time of the incident reportedly told deputies he saw Srinivasan being verbally aggressive towards his wife and he informed her if she needed assistance to let him know. He stated Benjamin came over several minutes later and told the husband to stop being “disrespectful and aggressive” towards her and the next thing he saw was Srinivasan on the ground.
Multiple witnesses said Hernandez attempted to leave the scene but returned to his seat when asked to wait for law enforcement by other customers. Witnesses told deputies Hernandez said he was “not going to watch someone get abused” and “I’m not going to watch no man disrespect no women like that.”
Hernandez is free on $3,500 bond, which will not change despite the updated charges. He is scheduled for arraignment on July 11.
