SEBRING — A 53-year-old man who had just been involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend killed himself in front of two Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies Wednesday, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a home on Quail Avenue in Sebring at 6:10 p.m. in reference to a domestic dispute. When they arrived, deputies determined the man’s 59-year-old girlfriend had punched the man in the face, and she was arrested.
At that time, the man then walked a few doors down to his mother’s house. As deputies were preparing to clear the scene, he came out of the house in a highly agitated state and began to yell and scream as he walked into the back yard, according to authorities. Fearing another domestic incident, deputies began to follow him around the home. When they got to the back yard, one of the deputies noticed the man had a gun in his hand, according to the press release.
The deputy drew his weapon and ordered the man to drop the gun, at which point the man raised the pistol to his head and shot himself. He was declared dead at the scene, the release states.
The press release did not identify the female who was arrested nor the male victim.
Victim advocates were provided for the male victim’s mother and counseling will be made available to the deputies involved.
